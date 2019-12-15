Pecos residents protest mine proposal, Dec. 12
“This is what Trump does. He has sold our public lands, shrunk our national forests, all for mining and fracking. We’re doomed.” Liz Tapanes
“Another Trump giveaway to a foreign company.” Susan Urena
“Mine effluent will go right down the Pecos River.” George M. Henke
“A small number of radicals do not represent the entire community.” Ed Forde
“Did you not read the article? It is not a small number of radicals who do not want this to happen. Pretty much the entire community does not want it to happen and they are all willing to protest even if it means going to jail. If they do this, I will make my best effort to be there with them, in support of the community I grew up in.” Anna Medina
