Popular Santa Fe trail could close because of overuse, May 29
“More parking is NOT the answer. Hotels should NOT be shuttling guests there, either. Why can’t these businesses respect that some places cannot handle the traffic, and contribute to some efforts to conserve area treasures for the people who actually live here by refraining from doing things like that! Unbelievable.” Christine Montoya
“I think it helps if one pays for use and have parking farther away. I think the farther people need to walk cuts out many of the folks that don’t give a shot. I’m new to area, I’d love to see it but I’ll wait. Shuttling folks from a hotel is gross.” Joe Mullins
“Close it to everyone but the locals of the area. They’ll just trash it, leave it and go on their merry way.” Cecilia M. Ortiz
“It’s like that here in Abiquiú down the road from my house. The spot by the river is day use only but people have been camping every weekend nonstop.” Andrea Archuleta Suazo
