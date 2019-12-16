Inoperative St. Francis traffic light result of winter storm, Dec. 13
“Good thing this was not at the intersection of Cerrillos and St. Francis.” Dan Dwelle
“I don’t drive this area, but it sounds typically Santa Fe stupid to me. Why are the lights 30 years old, especially if corrosion is an issue? Shouldn’t the lights and wiring be replaced on a reasonable schedule, or at least inspected annually?” Dan Frazier
“This broken light situation was an unexpected gift to those of us who live in Casa Solana and worry about traffic safety. Everyone comes to a stop, so there is no residual 55 mph nonsense once one is in the city. I say keep the light broken.” Khal Spencer
“This is a public safety issue that should be remedied as soon as possible.” Jim Williamson
“Khal Spencer is right. Traffic is much safer now as everyone has to stop and take turns. I think the traffic flow is just fine, and coming through the intersection off Alamo is now considerably safer and quicker too. May the signal stay broken in perpetuity. We’ll all be better off.” David Cartwright
“More like the ‘City Incompetent’ than ‘Different’.” John Balog
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.