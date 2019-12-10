“I see the policy of paying city and county workers during the time that they vote on Election Day as a bribe. It is a violation of the state Gift Act. A skilled attorney might find a federal statute that the policy violates.” Nicoletta Munroe
“Vote, then go eat lunch, do errands, visit grandma. What a fun half-day off.” Marie Morrison
“What a boondoggle! We have absentee and early voting, including Saturdays, so if city workers really want to vote they have plenty of opportunity to do so. ... And whose bright idea was it to disrupt [the Chavez Center] even more by suspending fitness classes from Dec. 16 until Jan. 6?” Stefanie Beninato
“New Mexico has very generous absentee-voting rules. There’s no need for this.” Andrew Gaspar
“It would probably be cheaper for the city to pay (reimburse the county clerk) for an additional poll worker to come to City Hall for the day.” Randy Kincaid
“Explain to me why city employees are special. Maybe the mayor can reach into his own pocket and fund this generous benefit.” Arnold Mayberg
