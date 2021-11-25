PNM plan to leave Four Corners coal plant draws opposition, Nov. 25
“Again, we are a capitalist society, and these PNM capitalists (executives, employees, and shareholders) need to be held accountable for their mistakes and decisions over the years on this investment they made. Rate-paying customers have no responsibility for these bad judgements and poor management, they should not have to pay one penny. Simple and the end. Mike Johnson
University of New Mexico fights state board ruling on graduate worker union, Nov. 25
“When UNM makes its coaches, deans and administrators live on what it pays grad assistants, I’ll agree they don’t need to unionize. Until then, this state and its state university embarrass me.” Khal Spencer
This is arguably Fernandez’s finest-ever coaching job, Nov. 25
“James Barron loves to use the term legendary when he talks about coaches. Ben Gomez is introduced as “Legendary Ben Gomez” at home games and, for some reason, at Santa Fe High. For me, when I think of a legendary coach in New Mexico, I think of Ralph Tasker at Hobbs (12 State Championships), Jim Hulsman at Albuquerque high (7 state championships), Eric Rounhouse at Clovis (10 state championships). Joey Fernandez can be added to that list; he has won 10 state championships between football and track and has won 170+ football games.” Nick King
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.