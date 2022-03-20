New Mexico gets ready for recreational cannabis sales, March 20
“Many states have already successfully legalized recreational cannabis, and there has been no real zombie apocalypse of stoners overrunning those states. I personally don’t drink or take drugs, but I support the rights of the folks who do enjoy those things to partake of them in a legal and responsible manner. I think marijuana legalization will actually free up law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.” Dante Rosamantes
“It will be cheaper to buy on the street than at these shops. You really think opening shops will run the street dealers out. Very doubtful.” Pam Walker
Group, including New Mexico, makes pitch for hydrogen hub federal funds, March 19
“If, as seems likely, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is basing New Mexico’s proposal for a hydrogen hub project on hydrogen derived from natural gas, then the proposal is not based on science. A number of studies from highly credible sources show it would be better for limiting greenhouse gases to simply burn the methane to produce the energy. Now, if New Mexico would switch its hydrogen hub project to producing the hydrogen using renewable energy, it could be a really positive move. Hydrogen could be produced from the excess energy produced by renewable sources during peak production periods (e.g. midday for solar). And hydrogen produced by renewable energy could by very positive as a source of clean energy for hard to decarbonize uses, like air transport, long haul truck transport, steel and cement production, etc.” Laura Stokes
