New liquor law to ban most mini sales in New Mexico, March 23
“I think it is hilarious that one person tries to make it seem like ‘minis’ are actually good because alcoholics can buy it, drink it, and then not be tempted by drinking more, since they are out of booze.” Zach Miller
“Hallelujah. I am so tired of picking up these little empties off our roads and streets.” Jeff Clark
“One of the *worst* uses of single-use plastic, and that’s saying something.” Alexandra Pyle
“So now they’ll buy half pints and still toss their empties out the window. In the mean time they will have consumed more alcohol than they might have otherwise intended, leading to drunker drivers on New Mexico roads.” Shannon Freedle
“And now people will be forced to by larger bottles, when maybe they only wanted just a little.’ Joanna Alvarez-Reyes
“Exactly. I have purchased these bottles when a recipe calls for a small amount but it’s not something I would drink on a regular basis.” Kathleen VanCleave Mathews
“Judging by all the mini empties you see in parking lots, it’s a good decision.” Ernest Aguirre
“When we were in Santa Fe and went out for walks the no. 1 littered thing we saw along sidewalks and trails were alcohol mini bottles. There were lots and lots of them everywhere we went.” Carol Benson
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.