Iran strikes back at U.S. with missile attack at air base, Jan. 7
“Here we go. Let the juvenile war games begin.” Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
“Here we go, with the uneducated and scripted liberal hogwash pontifications on social media from hotbeds of rewarded ignorance like Santa Fe.” Marielle Valenzuela
“War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” Naima Shea
“Terrorists, hello.” Mandi Armijo
“ More people in the U.S. have been killed by AMERICAN mass shooters over the last few years than have been killed by foreign terrorists. Can we start by getting rid of American terrorists?” Sharon Chistaine
“Soleimani had arrived in Baghdad on an Iraq-brokered deescalation with Saudi Arabia. He was killed while on an actual peace mission to reduce tension with Saudi Arabia.” Uomi S. Brog
“Terrorists! What are they good for? Absolutely nothing!” John Puerner
