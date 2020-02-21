One person dies, four injured in early morning crash on St. Francis Drive, Feb. 20
"The issue is the infrastructure — too many cars and not enough roads. No one obeys the speed limit and your unmanned police cars are a joke. The population has outgrown the road system. Watch for Rodeo Road to be the next crash site when the home construction is completed." Ann Maes
"Speed limits will certainly help. However, we need law enforcement. I travel this road on a daily basis from home to work. I count at least five people texting while driving every day." Patricia Azuar
"We've had so many crashes, some of them fatal, at Siringo Road and St. Francis that we've labelled it the 'screech-boom' corner! Though it's anything but funny; it's appalling. People crack traffic lights and speed like they're in the Indie 500. Empty police cars don't seem to be doing much good." Thomas Franks
"Completely agree!! The empty 'speed traps' are a freakin' joke! It's not like people haven't caught on by now. If they're going to continue using them, they need to put them where they're absolutely needed, like on Siler past the Agua Fría intersection." Carolyn DM
"True behavioral psychology would mix live with empty patrol cars on mediums so that people wouldn't know when it was live and always slow down. I drive this stretch regularly as well and I am regularly passed while doing the 45 mph speed limit by vehicles going at least 55 or 60, if not more. Enforcement is essential. In states where I have driven with high level of enforcement, speed limit is not just a suggestion to drivers and accidents are reduced." Sarah Boisvert
"One block away on February 11th, another person died in a crash. This is inexcusable. The speed limit needs to be changed. This is a residential area." Barbara Mellers
