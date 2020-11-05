Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona, Nov. 5
“Sincere question here: Why do they want them to stop counting? Do they believe the votes are ineligible to be counted because they were postmarked after the deadline, or do they think they are ineligible for another reason? I find all this a bit confusing.” Shawn Richardson Young
“Can’t have it both ways, Trumpsters. Can’t protest to say stop the vote in one state and count the vote in another. Makes you look foolish.” Justin Sachs
“I just want to know the legit truth no cheating. Count every vote, verify every Ballot. What’s wrong with fairness? Both sides should agree to fairness regardless of who wins.” Roberta N Miguel Valencia
“Where he’s losing, ‘Keep counting!’ Where he’s winning, ‘Stop counting!’ ” Cody Fielder
“[Trump] shouldn’t have called John McCain all those horrible things.” Steve Gross
“It’s like scenes from The Walking Dead — except they all look like Karens instead.” Riyah Shanta McKenzie
