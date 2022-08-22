As chronic absences remain high, officials hope 2022 brings clearer attendance picture, Aug. 20
“Must be those mental health days. With the billions added to education expenditures the last several years, this is the best the Public Education Department can do? I know the answer: Let’s give them another few billions with no metric for success. That’ll work.” Gerald Joyce
“Tell me, what does [the Children, Youth and Families Department] do after it receives a report of a truant? Put it in a file and forget it? Obviously, there are no consequences for failure to attend school, either for the truant or their parents. Maybe, just maybe, there could be real consequences for truancy.” Daniel Mathews
“Did I miss something: ‘If a kid is not showing up to class, they’re not going to get a lower grade.’ So the incentive to attend class is, what?” Mark Murdock
“ ‘If you’re not in class, you’re not learning, so grades will probably reflect a little on that,’ district spokesman Cody Dynarski said. ‘But if a kid is not showing up to class, they’re not going to get a lower grade.’ How is this even possible? And these are the kids we’re sending out into the workforce? As someone said before, they’re just shuffling the chairs on the Titanic.” Laurie Buffer