Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate, Oct. 7
“There is no defense for the way Trump and Pence botched the coronavirus response that cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their lives and destroyed the economy. Kamala made Pence look weak when acted Trump’s apologist.” Andrew Bird
“Vice President Pence won hands down!” Gloria Jacobsen
“Pence didn’t answer a question.” Adam J. Bailey
"There was nothing illuminating or earth shattering about last night’s debate. It certainly didn’t sway anybody one way or another. I fully expected Pence to win. (And he did). Harris, while amiable, is not a very good nor effective debater. … Frankly, the big winner last night was the fly.” Andrew Lucero
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.