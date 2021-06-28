Updating New Mexico’s social studies standards becomes political clash, June 30
“ ‘Critical Race Theory’ is a straw man crafted by and for the Republican Party. The creator of the phrase used it in her research and with only a select group of graduate students. There was never classroom curriculum; there has been no program developed around the original academic research. What we hear and are suckered into arguments about is an idea created to sow discord and win votes.” C.J. Martin
“It seems that the right-wing media has gotten their fans all stirred up about an imaginary conspiracy theory with the name of a somewhat esoteric academic study area. All hail the foot soldiers of Fox, etc.” John Wilson
“I feel sorry for anyone who feels teaching hatred and self-guilt to elementary school students is a noble cause.” Philip V.
“The objection to ‘nontraditional’ information being taught is a dead giveaway. Curriculum has to evolve along with our growing understanding of the world we live in. There was a longtime traditional teaching that the Earth was flat.” Alexandra Lynch
“New Mexico’s GOP appears determined to drive itself right into utter oblivion. Let’s let them.” Bruce Taylor
“Teaching history, all of it, its beauty and its warts is simply being honest and open. Teaching history like that allows everyone to see things as they were, it is not about telling them how to think. I had a great history teacher who did not teach a watered-down version of history. It made us think, ask questions and want to learn more and understand better what happened. Because of her, and of course my parents who encouraged education, I’m still wanting to and learning about history, ours and everyone else. Life, people, history are not one dimensional. The more you are willing to see and learn the better informed you become.” Aurora Sanchez
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.