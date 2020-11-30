Another election, more fake claims of voter fraud, Milan Simonich, Ringside Seat, Nov. 29
My two favorite paragraphs in Simonich's column were: "Win and all is well. Lose and corruption had to be the cause." AND "If reading the scoreboard is too painful, resort to the old trick of blaming the umpire." Well said and brought to a simple level for all to understand. Sally Oswald
How can we know that these are "fake claims" unless there is a fair and truthful investigation. If citizens have questions about the voting process, it's their right to know the truth. Consider all the recent misinformation provided by censoring, distortion and just leaving out vital facts. The media in general have lost their credibility. Opinion columnists are not the only valid source of information. Anita McGinnis
We have people making outlandish claims with no evidence to back them up. Trump and his shills have gone to the courts and have presented not a shred of evidence. Richard Irell
The only way republicans could have held onto the Senate and gained seats in the House of Representatives, including the election of Yvette Harrell, is through massive voter fraud perpetrated by the republican party. Does anybody buy that take ? What republicans don’t seem to understand in their idolatry of trump is the massive disgust the majority of Americans have for trump. He and his followers have mocked, antagonized, provoked and “owned” the opposition for four years. The chickens came home to roost. Eighty million people may not have voted for Biden, but that many did vote against trump. As republicans exclaimed four years ago, “get over it.“ Mark Stahl
American Democracy just survived a stress test by averting an attempted coup d'etat by a would-be dictator and his cult puppets. Daniel A Brown
I think everyone is covering up the real truth that Kanye won! Jared Anaya
When they threaten and investigate those who want to investigate election fraud - there is election fraud! Shawn Fairman
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.