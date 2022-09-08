“This man has zero qualifications to run our state.” Gloria Roybal
“He needs to go back to wherever he came from.” Nancy Stevens
“Vermont.” Rox Duran
“And which educator did he consult with … ?” Gerry Kurz Hall
“Democrats have been in charge of this state for most of its history. Where has that led us? Nowhere. New Mexico has always been at or near the bottom regarding education outcomes. For those of you who mock, vilify, denigrate and dismiss someone from a different political party who may have some different ideas, shame on you. At this point in New Mexico’s history, I would ask, why are you content with ‘business as usual’ when that business has resulted in nothing but dismal and embarrassing total failure?” Michael Grimler
“An ex-weather man is your best candidate? No other state rep or senator, or head of a Cabinet department Republican to pick, so they choose an ex-weather man. Tell us why he deserves a vote besides that he is not a Democrat.” Michael Martinez
