Regulators confident New Mexico can meet recreational cannabis demand, Sept. 4
"The tax free cartel pot will always be available." David Martinez
"The regulator’s comment comparing the situation to Krispy Kreme is ridiculous. KK could make more donuts overnight. Cannabis producers can’t ‘create’ more plants to fulfill demand the next day." Mari Metzgar
Santa Fe Planning Commission votes on cannabis regulations, Sept. 2
"As we move from 84 years of the world's largest propaganda/demonizing campaign of Reefer Madness, it's important to realize science and widespread experience have shown marijuana has no significant harms. Hence, the only regulation marijuana really needs is to prohibit sales to minors and require basic sanitation, as we do for all produce. After the dust settles on the federal legalization, average quality marijuana will sell for $25 to $40 an ounce. It's just a plant. And it will be sold wherever more harmful beer and wine are available." John Thomas
"Does the city control how close liquor establishments can be from each other? If not, I suggest this type of restriction is a due process problem. Also how will the city deal with exceptions? Because the city is always granting exceptions for operation or service of alcohol particularly for galleries." Stefanie Beninato
