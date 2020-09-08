Political sign-wavers fly messages at Santa Fe’s busiest intersection, Sept. 5

“If these people really think that standing on the corner holding a sign will cause a passer by to vote for that candidate they’re as stupid as Trump is competent.” Dan Chase

“Solidarity is real. Keep up the great work, sign- holders! And ignore the cynical vitriol.” Kathy Fish

“He has a point. It’s not cynical to see the reality of a situation … holding a sign or a bumper sticker isn’t going to make a relatively intelligent person change their opinion. If someone is swayed merely by a sign, they probably shouldn’t vote.” Leo Catelli

“What does this voter think of MAGA cap wearers?” Madeleine Crummer

“Perhaps you meant to say ‘as stupid as Trump is incompetent.’ ” John Onstad

“No, I think he was correct.” David J.

