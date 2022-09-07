Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin barred from public office for life, Sept. 6
"All hat. No cattle." Rogi Riverstone
"And a whiner." Christina Rutland
"State Supreme Court, here we come, and maybe [he] will get a real lawyer next time." Bill Dunning
"Beyond arguing legal nuance and rules of procedure which most of us here have no background in, why the urge to rush to the defense of a rogue like this? There are lots of inequities and injustices in day-to-day life — some of which require exceptions or special understanding for the vulnerable or for minors who may not know better. This, however, is an explicit instance of a person whose objective is chaos and bad-faith at every opportunity. … It is unnecessary to volunteer one's integrity in defense of the dishonorable." Ernest Green
Judge orders Couy Griffin removed from office, Sept. 6
"You reap what you sow." Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
"No one is above the law. He will fight this ruling to the ultimate court." Frank Moñtano
"Great ruling by the judge." Ted Chavez
"If we want accountability for all, [then] oust all criminals guilty of both small and large crimes. I’m okay with that. But to call what he did an insurrection as the hundreds of federal cases never mention such a thing makes it seem like a witch hunt." Matt Mill
Dear, Readers,
The Santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.