Santa Fe could see snow, freezing temps Tuesday, Sept. 6
“Rather snow, which brings moisture, than the current drought!” Jo Beth Speyer
“Looks like Santa Fe might mimic Denver this week.” Dorothy A. Kipp
“Following record breaking heat — this season could not get any worse.” Alex M. Pino
“We never mimic Denver.” Charles Streeper
“Bring it to Texas.” Roxie Harmonson Dolph
“Lucky I want snow.” Lauren Schenck
“Cover your plants.” Pablo Lapahie-Paz
“My yard long beans are just now producing. This is gonna kill them. They are even in one of my high tunnels.” Brian Scott Despain
“First fire, then ice.” Khal Spencer
“Yes!” Angel Ortiz
