Water impacts of proposed Cow Creek development raise concerns, Sept. 5
“The answer to the question of sufficient water supply from [Gerald] Peters is, we’ll cut down the willows. This is a powerful example of how shallow the attempt to be serious about water supply is on the part of the developers.” Melissa Savage
“The fact that Gerald Peters is advertising his belief that cutting willows is good for the stream shows his remarkable lack of knowledge about what he is proposing. If this project goes through, he needs to hire an environmental consultant to advise him on appropriate actions. Willows are being planted on streams through the Western states as part of their rehabilitation and restoration, including along the Santa Fe River. Willows hold the streambanks in place during floods and re-sprout promptly after fires. They provide essential shade for fish and protection for juvenile aquatic organisms of all kinds. The fallen leaves provide critical nutrients. Cutting willows is one of the most uninformed actions he could have taken.” Tai Garden
“Stop this development now.” Kevin Williams
“Oh no. This sounds like a disaster based on greed.” Julie Yowell
“Crazy.” Roberta Stack
“Stop the rich from abusing the land.” Joaquín Jiménez
