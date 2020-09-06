Committee recommends more lights for street near Pete’s Place, Aug. 31
“If Pete’s Place is a problem, the shelter should pay for the lighting or close it down. Sounds cold, but taxpayers can’t pay for everything. If you disagree, then let’s put the shelter in your neighborhood. I have a shelter in my neighborhood ... stabbings, rapes, assaults, drunks sleeping in my driveway, the trash, shopping carts & blankets in the streets. … It gets old!” Harry A. Jones
“Don’t forget the man who likes to masturbate behind the buildings.” Anna Salas
“They don’t need more lighting, they need to move the shelter. Build one out of the center of town and add security.” Isaac Griego
“Pete’s Place needs to be moved! Who thought of this stupid idea to put a homeless shelter right in the middle of Cerrillos Road next to a neighborhood? Invest in moving it instead!” Judith Herrera
“I agree it needs to be relocated. It’s not good for the citizens & businesses located close to it.” Candis McKinzie
“Maybe they should use those funds to relocate the shelter. Putting a homeless shelter on Cerrillos Road was a bad idea. It looks like Central in Albuquerque.” Rosemarie Quintana
“Sounds like everyone needs to visit [a shelter] and see who is there. Yes, some are having issues with drugs. But others who work cannot make enough to rent. Some with medical issues that forced them to become homeless. … Join them and see your fellow human.” Bill Adrian
