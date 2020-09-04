Teen accused in White slaying to remain detained until trial, Sept. 3
“While I am glad to know that this case is moving along, I am curious about the suspect who was arrested for the 2018 murder of Robert Romero. The last update was in May 2020. Another senseless crime that requires the attention of our legal system.” Angel Ortiz
“The entire situation is so sad. But what’s even more sad is that there are three deaths in three months and six families who are devastated and dealing with trauma. Regardless of what happens in court on any of the three cases, no one wins.” Cathy Trujillo
“I think they should let him out until trial, he’s innocent until proven guilty.. he’s just a child. Keeping him locked up is going to make him worse. I’m sure JB was a good person. But he’s gone. And Estevan is still here. No sense in messing up his life.” Manuelita Nellie Gonzales
“I went to high school with the judge! Great work, judge!” Amy Rohr
“We need that judge in Albuquerque.” Shannon Anderson Ellis
“People obviously know him well enough to realize that he is a danger to this community! There is nothing to prove cause it’s all facts of the kind of person he is! He took a life, and now he needs to pay for his actions and deal with the consequences! Why should he be free to be home with his family when JB will never be able to be with his family and his family with him? Courtney Krantz
“[The public schools] may want to think about having real consequences for ‘offenders’ before something like this happens again. That, or, better yet more funding for mental health services for our struggling youth.” Anna Soeiro
