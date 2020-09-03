O’Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations, Sept. 2
“The point is, we all don’t like it but we need to follow the rules for now to protect each other. No one is above the law. They knew the rules and yet don’t care.” Kathy Martinez
“Hope no one was exposed to the virus.” Diane Clark
“Good, they need to keep their employees safe! $$ will get their attention. Follow the rules and you won’t get fined.” John Moya
“Good. I went in a month ago and they gave me attitude for wanting to social distance and no one was wearing a mask.” Melissa Jacobs
“It’s all about the control and the $$ and nothing to do with health.” Michael Warren
“Dumb. You would think they would have better things to do than harass businesses.” Joe Lovato
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.