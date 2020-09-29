Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017, report says, Sept. 27
“[Trump] donating his salary, if it’s even true, does not compare to the taxpayer money he and his family are raking in.” Louella Lopez
“He got a $72 million tax credit due to business losses. So which is it, is he an awfully bad businessman or a tax scammer? We could put this all to the test, Mr. Trump — just release your taxes like you promised you would. What a grifter.” Joe Mullins
“All of the Trump haters hate the fact that he knows how to reduce his tax burden and are just jealous that he did.” Charles Evans
“Isn’t he donating his salary back to America?” Evelyn Smith
“Going to laugh when he goes to prison.” Billie Quillian
“It figures. He’s always been a con and always will be a con — while the rest of us are honest and pay our taxes.” Lorraine Ruiz
“He will be forced to publish his real returns and it will set a precedent that they all will have to show theirs. Then we will see who has really profited by politics! Many are millionaires many times over after entering politics.” Robbie Dotson
“Corrupt to the core. People who work at Walmart pay more [in taxes].” Roger Miller
