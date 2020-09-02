Santa Fean, a former congressman, adds voice to Republicans for Biden, Aug. 29
“Glad to know there are some Republicans with active brains, working ethics and morals who value American democracy.” Lynn k Allen
“The United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. Put aside your hatred for a couple of minutes and look it up.” Ed Foley
“Another RINO traitor! No more credibility.” Cynthia Juengel
“Traitor, enough said.” Pam Walker
“Peter Smith is such a wonderful person. I am so glad I can call him a friend.” Victoria Murphy
“People are mad because he’s voting based on his values and morals. I’ve heard it said, ‘I’m a Republican, not stupid.’ He’s walking the talk.” Loretta Thomas
