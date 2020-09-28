Santa Fe County tops 1,000 coronavirus cases, Sept. 27
“Before the virus, 240,000 died in the U.S. every month. Since the majority of COVID listed deaths also had underlying conditions, they did not die only from COVID. Study the facts.” Ed Forde
“And many of the hoax believers have died from it — karma is not your friend.” Jessea Marie
“Whenever I see someone laugh at these posts I am disgusted. Who laughs at people dying? It’s selfish, shameful, ignorant and insensitive. Sickness and death is no laughing matter, ask the families of those who are gone.” Angie Carlton
“Push the hysteria.” Mark Keil
“The people laughing won’t be laughing when they [are] alone on their death bed and can’t see their loved ones.” Jordan Gonzales
“From the beginning, Trump knew how deadly coronavirus was — but he lied to the American people about the threat it posed. As a result, America now has more than 7 million cases. Over 204,000 people have died.” Rick John
“For the folks confusing the total death toll from COVID with the average number of deaths per month, here’s a graphic, with the underlying data, from the CDC, showing the percentages of deaths higher than normal during COVID. Short version — people who would not have otherwise died when they did are dying after catching the virus. We are actually probably undercounting the number of deaths attributable to COVID.” Evan Kay
