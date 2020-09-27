3 states added to New Mexico’s high risk list, Sept. 23
“Basically every state. The real issue is not visitors, it is residents leaving the state to go to a family event or mass gatherings and bringing it back with them.” Craig Jack
“Haha, this is a joke, because I have yet to see any visitors quarantine.” Annika/Rafael Perea
“Yep that virus knows where that state line is.” Lori Jean
“Better than a free for all.” Kathy Richkind
“And this will be enforced how... ?” Mark Keil
“Believe it or not, sometimes people do the right thing all by themselves without being coerced by the fear of punitive measures. Not everyone, but many people.” Shawn Richardson Young
“Just like a toddler, needing a punishment in order to follow rules.” Bryon Martinez
“Another of Michelle’s jokes. People from Colorado drive into Taos every day.” Ed Forde
“Most people I know don’t expect people to not travel for 18 months. If you come, just play by the rules in regard to mask, social distancing, gatherings etc. I see a lot of businesses going out of business if this approach continues.” Doug Richards
