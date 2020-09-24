Todos Santos chocolate shop melts into Santa Fe sunset, Sept. 23
“It’s heartbreaking to see this business go. You will be missed.” Jo Douglas
“While it is very sad to see these business close, the fault is with the virus, and those so foolish and self absorbed that they refused, and still refuse, to follow basic protective measures.” Caleb Ray
“I am so sad that Santa Fe is crumbling because of a pandemic that never was.” Oshana Spring
“The chocolates were great. I loved the white chocolate mice that he made.” Ted Ritch
“Sad. This is where I bought myself treats whenever I was in the neighborhood.” Elizabeth Morse
