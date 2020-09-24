Experts urge New Mexico lawmakers to legalize cannabis, Sept. 22
“Just legalize it for heaven’s sake. Eleven states have and the Earth is still revolving. It is not a big deal anymore and it’s much safer than alcohol and tobacco, and we are desperate for the revenue and jobs.” Dee Finney
“Right now, Colorado is getting all New Mexico’s money!” Jessea Marie
“Please do it. Colorado is thriving. Put all the income into school and youth activities, helping the community and not tourists.” Angelique Espinosa
“Might as well, everyone goes to Colorado anyway — why not have that revenue for your own state?” Amber Lee Easterly
“You mean drunks, heroin, crack, addicts. … Pick your poison.” Jerry Eisenberg
“Slow down everyone. We are 49th in education.” Renaldo Benally
“I switched to light medicinal marijuana and CBD therapy for my bipolar one disorder and have been taken off literally a dozen prescription medication the past two years. I have never applied for a card in N.M. because of the hassle of obtaining one. I’m boosting the economy and paying taxes in another state and county. I’d rather spend all that money and get taxed in the state of New Mexico.” Troycie Talk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.