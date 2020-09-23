The Pantry will expand into former L’Olivier space downtown, Sept. 22
“As a long-time Pantry regular (who hasn’t been in since March; sniffle!), I am unutterably delighted by this news. Go Pantry!” Paula Lozar
“We love you, Pantry.” Katherine Martinez
“The only thing that ever thrived there was the Senate Lounge. ... The Pantry is wonderful, so I wish it success.” Camilla Bustamante
“Pan-fried potatoes are the best ever.” Cari Baldwin
“Love the Pantry. First time I ate there was in the 1950s.” Kaye Hatch
UNM researchers say cold to blame for bird deaths, Sept. 21
“I’m deeply concerned about the rapid decline of insect populations. This summer few pollinators visited my garden and I heard the same from others about their gardens. There are pesticides that are extremely toxic to insects that are spreading world-wide and the populations are plummeting. Trump’s gang at EPA refuses to ban the pesticides despite scientific consensus that they threaten our ability to grow food.” Tom Ribe
“Shouldn’t they wait for the autopsy results before guessing at the cause of death?” Michael Marvier
