Vaccination rate still low in rural parts of Santa Fe County, Sept. 19
“Rio Arriba County, just to the north of Santa Fe, is doing great with vaccinations.” Harry Gantz
“I see pockets of unvaccinated as areas in our community/county that need more inclusiveness and less judgement against them. It seems kind of like a double standard to judge the unvaccinated in a rural community or anywhere for that matter. Why not come to them with open arms and help lift them up? Or if that’s a stretch, at least make it a conversation rather than finger-pointing and trying to isolate them.” Charles Streeper
“Pockets of resistance. We at war? Apparently.” Paul J. Sweeney
“Unfortunately, probably so.” Brian K. Edwards
“I’m in 87540, Lamy/Galisteo area. We have the second-highest vax rate in the county and have had 47 cases. Just to the south of us, in an even more rural area — around Stanley — they have the worst vax rate in Santa Fe County and have had 62 cases. Come on, Stanley! Get vaccinated. Bruce would be ashamed of you.” Barbara Holloway
“Like I keep saying, I’m no lab rat. If I die, I’m OK with that. Move on already.” Rose Bruce Vandick
