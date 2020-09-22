Trump’s rush to replace Ginsburg risky for GOP senators, Ringside Seat, Sept. 20
“The argument people keep throwing around is that “it’s legally within the president’s right to nominate a Supreme Court justice,” and to that, you are absolutely correct. However, every single one of these senators would be hypocrites and going back on their word if they approved the decision. And we won’t forget.” Chris Fortson
“We’re in the midst of voting now — that’s the difference. It’s legal for them to do it but not moral. Listen to the Republicans’ words in 2016. Now they have reversed. If Trump was so sure of winning, why the rush now?” Judy Lee Walker
“They have every right to chose a justice and they should do so. It’s not moral to leave it open. If by chance there is a mess on election night [due] to mail-in voting and it happens to have to go to the Supreme Court, we can’t have just eight justices, there needs to be nine.” Sami White
“The only ‘rules’ that any president should comply with are the rules of the U.S. Constitution. Trump is constitutionally authorized to select a candidate for [Supreme Court] and to send that candidate for the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate.” Barry Rabkin
“So then … there should be no doubt in your mind that Merrick Garland should have been confirmed in 2016.” David Ford
“Nope, they never had the votes.” Robert Bartlett
“So why didn’t they have the guts to hold a hearing and vote him down? Were they just cowards? Advice and consent means you do your job.” Khal Spencer
