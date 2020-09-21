Santa Fe school board approves 1% raise for teachers, Sept. 18
“One percent is like leaving a waitress a 25-cent tip.” Judy Lee Walker
“One percent? That’s far more than most people are going to receive.” Daniel Ravanelli
“Full-time pay for a part-time job.” Mark Paul
“One percent? For teachers who are already drastically underpaid? Teachers cannot make a living on that.” Donna Smith
“They are doing fantastic. They are trying to stay safe while teaching our kids remotely.” Jacklyn Akannay
“Cut their raise and then ask them to do not only the nearly impossible but risk their health, too.” Jackie DeBrown
“Education has always been last on the list for New Mexico, no matter all the pandering we get from politicians.” Ruth Ortiz
“As a retired teacher, I consider that a slap in the face instead of a thank you very much for all the hard work during COVID.” Sally Kollaer
“That is an insult! The teachers I have met deserve 100 percent raise, or at the very least a large monthly housing stipend since they are all made to work from home.” Melissa Jacobs
