Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid, Sept. 18
“Income-based or ‘means-tested’ programs always require answering questions about income, marriage, child support, and many other inquiries into a recipients life. Ethnicity, religion, and politics are irrelevant. Citizenship is required for all programs, federal or state, which is easy to determine by birth certificate or Social Security number. … A universal system would do away with many of the more intrusive questions and investigations. Citizenship would be the most important requirement.” John Baca-Saavedra
“Child support is an incredibly difficult problem. If the public had inexhaustible funds, then kids should get tons of money. But the thorny area of dead-beat dads, custody, and children’s welfare is not as portrayed here, in my view. It’s not the government’s fault that many fathers are irrational about their own children.” Emily Hartigan
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.