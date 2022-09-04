Lujan Grisham pledges $10 million for reproductive health clinic in Doña Ana County, Aug. 31
“I will be watching to see how this plays out in the [Gabe] Vasquez vs. [Yvette] Herrell congressional race. [Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] is putting this issue front and center for Democrats and women voters in Southern New Mexico. I expect Herrell to condemn this action.” Jerry Appel
“This is a life-saving decision to fund health care for women. Absolutely the right thing to do.” Lilia Chacon
“Not ashamed to say that I am very conflicted about this. While I am generally pro-choice, I have to say, the state building abortion clinics kind of rubs me the wrong way. I am 100 percent in favor of keeping abortion legal in our state. (The Supreme Court ruling basically said, ‘Let the states decide’). New Mexico has decided to keep it legal. That said, I’m not sure building abortion clinics should be a function of state government.” Andrew Lucero“Wow, something to be so very proud of. Shall we break out the champagne and violins?” Katherine Martinez
“I do not want my taxes going to abortions.” Ashley Soular
“And I don’t want mine going to the war machine. Shall we both whine together?” Rob Alan
“Well, I DO want my taxes going to reproductive health care.” Angela Martinez“Note the headline: The clinic will offer an array of critical services, and the possibility that it will offer abortions skews everyone’s conversation about the funding.” Jeanne Treadway