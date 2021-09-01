Man charged with vandalism at Santa Fe Trader Joe’s, Aug. 30
“This guy has almost 10 arrests. Looks like he’s on probation. He won’t be out tomorrow.” Lucero Dolo
“The Trader Joe’s in Santa Fe is where people go to be aggressive.” Martin Kretzmann
“I sympathize. Someone probably stole his spot on the way to get some micro greens.” Shyanne Church-Mouse
“Yikes! That lot is already the Subaru Demolition Derby without any help from vandals. It is scary!” John David Jones
CCA Cinema starts COVID-19 vaccination requirements Friday, Aug. 30
“Apartheid.” Karyna Swing
“Excellent.” Janet Wolbarst
“Good.” Anthony Michael López
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.