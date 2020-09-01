Congresswoman doesn’t shoot straight in copycat ad, Aug. 29
“Did she ever bring doctors out to those elderly folks living in remote areas like she said she would?” Mark Keil
“[She] supports more firearm legislation, but you know, she’s one of us.” Chris Morgan
“Her gun-toting ads almost make me not vote for her. She has represented herself as anti-gun yet makes an ad like this.” Jim Lester
“Disappointed.” Marguerite Encinias Gutierrez
“If you look back two years, Congresswoman Torres-Small also fired pistols and rifles in her ads at the time. This is not new for her, and she is not being a copycat. She was the original.” P.J. Catanach
“I know Xoch pretty well, have spoken to her frequently, and am very proud of her work in Congress and for her constituents, and I am not one. But when I see a D who is not only moderate/conservative, but who listens to her constituents, keeps their best interests in mind in D.C. and is not afraid to publicly fire powerful guns and enjoy shooting, which is genuine, what’s not to like? She is the real deal.” Mike Johnson
