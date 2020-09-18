Santa Fe mayor gets into public spat over De Vargas statue with Spanish cultural group leader, Aug. 19
“Thank you Mr. Vigil, you hit the nail right on the head! Mayor Webber, as he said actions speak louder than words and we hear you loud and clear. Please resign before you further damage our beautiful city. You’re not welcome, since your only objective is to white wash our traditions/culture and ultimately our city.” Amanda Apodaca
“The beautiful mix of cultures that created Santa Fe is an example of the way community should work. Why in the world are we trying to destroy that? One word — power. What a shame.” Bill Flesner
“If we just rewrite history and cancel all the things we presume as bad, then we’ll all be happy, right?” Bill Nibchuck
“Oh my Lord! Hide the children and lock the doors. Two men raised their voices and pointed at each other. I do declare, this is such uncivilized behavior from such evolved cultures. What will be next, hangings in public?” Mark Ortiz
“New Mexico is home to so many people of various backgrounds/ethnicities/religions and all care passionately about their roots and cultural traditions. That’s what makes this place so great.” Molly Mix
