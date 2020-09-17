Unmasked candidate pleads no contest to violating ordinance, Sept. 15
“[Alexis] Johnson has the stand of ‘pro-life.’ Pro-life goes beyond the baby in the womb. It means to take measures to let everyone live. This includes the wearing of a mask, to prevent the contagious virus spreading to others.” HM CL
“Keep repeating the governor has the power to order us to do anything she wishes and still it isn’t true. ... The Pennsylvania Federal Court has ruled in a case titled Butler County v. Wolf that its governor never had the authority to order businesses, churches, restaurants and schools closed, nor people socially distanced and ordered to wear masks. ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has effectively murdered Santa Fe and every other city that obeyed her lawless orders. Roswell voted to ignore her orders and everything is going quite well down there.” Tom Hyland
“So, Chaves County, according to you, (compared to here I presume, Santa Fe County) is where ‘everything is going quite well’ in ignoring the governor’s orders. … I have to assume you mean everything except the virus; for as the data shows, Chaves has more cases and deaths than Santa Fe County, even with only 43 percent of the population — 64,500 there vs. 150,300 here (not to mention tourists traveling here). Your pronouncement of ‘all good in Chaves County’ is very Trumpian; did you just make it up?” Rodney Carswell
“Standing by your convictions costs money and the ACLU took a pass, so … yeah.” Luna Jordan
“Did all the protestors not wearing a mask get a citation?” David Hanson
“I thought she was so sure of herself and her stance! Qué pasó?” John Moya
