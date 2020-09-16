Cause of New Mexico bird deaths sought, Sept. 14
“Read the exquisite Canadian novel And the Birds Rained Down — fires smoke. Birds are the collateral damage.” Jill McCullum
“Birds are very sensible to air quality. The fires from the West are spreading a plume of smoke that is reaching the East Coast. Migrating birds fly high and are exposed to the toxic air we have right now. I’d start by looking at that condition.” Andres Paglayan
“I live in El Paso, but I have seen the same patterns here. Small birds, smaller than a house finch, in numbers I have not seen before and species I have not seen before. They are hunting for bugs or food in my back yard. When I walk my dogs I see their squashed bodies on the roads. I have seen few swallows for months and Great Horned Owls haven’t returned for a few years. ... This is something to be watched and the Audubon Society needs to be involved.” Jerry Appel
“Smoke, cold snap.” Virginia Bell-Pringle
