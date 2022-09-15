Proposed county short-term rental rules draw outcry, Sept. 14
“Real community members are supplementing their incomes and putting people to work. Housekeepers for Airbnbs make $25 an hour. I can spot short-term rentals because they have clean yards with nice landscaping, and someone taking care of it. Airbnb ensures Lodgers’ Tax is collected and paid; the fees need scrutiny and study. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath.” Patrick Brockwell
“In any case, even a single room is likely to bring in several hundreds of extra dollars a month, so the proposed fees seem more than reasonable. If homeowners don’t like the rules and fees, just ban short-term rentals and be done with it. Real community members need real places to live, while we instead are catering to out-of-town tourists.” Dan Frazier
“We in fact do rent out just a room in the house that we live in. We don’t create any of the issues that exist when a whole house is rented. I don’t think any of our neighbors even know we rent it out because there is no disruption to everyday life.” Jesse B. Guillen
“Fees to pay for increased wear on roads? LOL. When will we start charging the huge trucks that frequent the pumice mine adjacent to the airport — and churn up Paseo Real as a result? Sounds like county administration is capitalizing on the profits and socializing the costs. Hear hear to those residents who took time out of their busy days to speak out.” Kathy Fish
“This ordinance seems to be trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. According to the county, short-term rentals are 2 percent of the properties in Santa Fe County. Further, a large percentage (didn’t write down the number) are resident owners with one listing, not corporate conglomerates with multiple units.” Heather Nordquist