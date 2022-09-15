Proposed county short-term rental rules draw outcry, Sept. 14

“Real community members are supplementing their incomes and putting people to work. Housekeepers for Airbnbs make $25 an hour. I can spot short-term rentals because they have clean yards with nice landscaping, and someone taking care of it. Airbnb ensures Lodgers’ Tax is collected and paid; the fees need scrutiny and study. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath.” Patrick Brockwell

“In any case, even a single room is likely to bring in several hundreds of extra dollars a month, so the proposed fees seem more than reasonable. If homeowners don’t like the rules and fees, just ban short-term rentals and be done with it. Real community members need real places to live, while we instead are catering to out-of-town tourists.” Dan Frazier

