Push to remove controversial monuments in Santa Fe stalls, Sept. 12
“Pretty sure this city has bigger issues to address at this moment.” Adrienne Kristen
“The Ministry of Truth can’t be far behind. Is it 2020 or 1984?” Mike McGraw
“Leave well enough alone.” Susan Walters Ascione
“The words came off. Just leave it.” Bernadette Gonzales
“Vote red in November.” Sami White
“This needs to come down — a monument to genocide.” Pablo Lapahie-Paz
“We need more statues not less to celebrate the amazing and wonderful history of New Mexico. There are very few of the players in that history that have not been savage in their actions at some point. The point is the struggle for survival and meaning, and of course the way forward in knowledge of that struggle.” Robert Bartlett
“I’d like to make a suggestion. Because all sides in the various wars among Native peoples, the Spanish, the Mexicans and the Americans referred to each other as ‘savage’ (or used similar words), why not leave the obelisk and other statues alone, but erect in the Plaza and elsewhere statues that honor or commemorate Native peoples, including one commemorating the long march of the Navajo and perhaps Native warriors of all tribes who fought the savage Spanish, Mexicans and Americans? Fair enough? Now, get on with it and stop this fighting.” David Cartwright
“Good riddance to the Don Diego de Vargas statue. Get over it.” Haske Naabaah
“How about taking care of medians with overgrowth that block the view of oncoming traffic among other unkept areas? Or the homeless and panhandlers.” Susan McGonnel
