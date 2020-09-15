Lujan Grisham calls for more federal aid for states, Sept. 10
“Funny how some people blame the governor, but worship and adore the man who lied to us and doesn’t want to take responsibility. He’s the president.” Dodie Vasquez
“Open businesses and churches 100 percent.” Sandy Gonzales
“I prefer her honesty to the weaseling of most politicians. The revenue was good enough a couple of years ago to actually give a bit of a raise to teachers.” Susan Tayler
“She is the idiot that caused the drop in revenue, she should get no help. You made your bed, now lie in it!” Josh Knight
“After she screwed up or economy, she wants help from the feds. She has the nerve.” William Dofflemyer
“Blaming a governor for a systematic failure of the federal government to protect all of its citizens from a global pandemic is absurd. We are the United States of America, we have a federal government to mitigate these kinds of acute and catastrophic events.” Joni Fay Hill
