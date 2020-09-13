Lujan Grisham tapped as 1 of 5 to guide a Biden transition team, Sept. 10
“Experience leading experience. How would you cultists deal with COVID? Armchair pandemic complainers. Study your history, the Spanish flu got much worse as it mutated.” Tom Gardner
“I like that they are trying, but Trump is serving his second term.” Aaron Christopher Sanchez
“Blind leading blind.” Thomas R. Campbell
“Well, that is a sure win for Trump.” Bruce A. Rosburg
“She is great.” Paula Crenshaw Rogerson
“In his basement, maybe.” Neomi Garcia
“Anything but Trump at this point.” Rogelio Cruz
“She is great. We need her in New Mexico, but the need of our nation in rebuilding is greater.” Steve Fitzer
