Historic Districts Review Board denies George R.R. Martin’s request to build ‘medieval castle’, Sept. 9
“It’s worth noting that George R.R. Martin is a wonderful asset to Santa Fe. He supports the arts and is intimately involved in creating and expanding local businesses. He is an asset to our town. I tend to come down on the side of the review board here, but that doesn’t change the fact we should have substantial gratitude for what Martin has done and is doing for Santa Fe.” John Cook
“Hey George. You should’ve called it a Torreon feature.” Vicente Roybal
“What a lost opportunity. They could have approved the plan on the condition that he finally finish the last book of the Song of Ice and Fire series before construction could start.” David Gunter
“City Samey. God forbid we have anything that’s actually interesting in this town.” Lupe Molina
“The blue-haired ladies strike again.” Rod Oldehoeft
“Personally, I have no objections to this building. It actually fits in with the quirkiness of our city. God knows, it’s a much nicer design than a lot of the soulless monstrosities that have been allowed to be erected throughout Santa Fe. ... To add insult to injury, when George R.R. ascends the Great Iron Throne in the sky, this very same Board will be clamoring to designate EVERYTHING associated with George R.R. Martin as ‘historic.’ So why not give him his castle?” Andrew Lucero
“They should totally let him! I would enjoy looking at it on my way to work.” Maggie Wantschik
“I for one think this would be amazeballs.” Audrey Liddy
“Thank you, review board!” Kathy Richkind
“Maybe if he stuccos it and puts ristras hanging down the castle?” Hortencia T. Benavidez
