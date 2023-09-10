After the reel, 'Oppenheimer' fans flock to Los Alamos in search of the real, Sept. 4
"I agree the history is fascinating, the places monumental events took place in the past exciting and meaningful to experience. Yet the current reality of Los Alamos remains hidden, with most people having minimal if any awareness or knowledge that is right here, right now that the L.A. National Lab's capability is being ramped up to be able to manufacture at least 30 pits (the core of nuclear weapons) per year by 2030." Christine Madley
"[Los Alamos] feels like it’s stuck in the past, but it isn’t.” Bingo. It’s how they quietly trudge along, just getting stronger and stronger, that gives me the shivers. I hope the film doesn’t make people think the Lab is a bygone relic that tidily accomplished its aim, and now just exists to help make robotic arms and laser pointers." Iris McLister
"Los Alamos is just one part of the story. Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is where the process of splitting the uranium actually happened, so you should add that to your trip list too! Also add Hanford, Washington, to see where the plutonium was created. The whole story took place at all three locations of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park." Katy Watt
"Visitors will be hard-pressed to find 'the real' in Los Alamos, so much effort having been expended to hide it, physically and otherwise, not just from tourists and townspeople but also from employees. The business of Los Alamos is arranging the possibility of burning up millions of people, as a threat to other nations, with the potential starvation of the entire planet, humans and animals alike, in the ensuing nuclear winter." Greg Mello