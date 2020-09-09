Combat pilot, gallery owner and creator of famed treasure hunt dies, Sept. 8
“He was a dear friend to many. He inspired me with his emails, his advice, his stories, his boyish misbehaving attitude. He will be greatly missed. The real treasure was Forrest Fenn, the man.” Lynette Shier
“What a fantastic, brave, clever, and wonderful life. My deepest condolences for his family and many, many, many friends. If the rest of us get to live even a tenth of the life Fenn did, we’re lucky.” Pam Neely
“It’s a travesty the way the hunt ended with so few details to put the whole affair in proper closure. … He should have thought out ahead how to have better handled it if the finder chose to remain anonymous.” Richard Jacob
“He was an original and a really fun guy. Aspire to this.” Georgia Wheeler
“Our condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.” Rose Petry
“He lived a full life. A true explorer and adventurer.” Mars Chela López
“He will be buried as diamonds made from his ashes in an undisclosed location inside of a gold treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.” Johnny Oz
“He waited until the treasure was found! Rest in peace.” Ryan Montoya
“He caused destruction of public lands and cost people their lives with his ridiculous treasure hunt.” Annmarie Kmetz McInteer
