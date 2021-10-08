Democratic association issues warning over Ronchetti’s use of airwaves, Oct. 7
“That Ronchetti tied himself so strongly to Trump is all anyone needs to know about him, especially now that all the ways Trump tried to steal the election, seize power, and fomented an insurrection are clear.” Robert Fields
“When your state is last in everything good, we can only go up with a different person as governor.” Peter Romero
“The only good thing I recall about Ronchetti’s Senate run is that I don’t think he blamed his loss on fraud, as did Yvette Herrell when she lost the 2018 race.” Floyd Cable
“Total non-issue here. No one even watches Ronchetti and the news from KRQE.” Angel Ortiz
“In Ronchetti’s case, nightly exposure only confirms the fact that he is a witless tool. In other words, a perfect GOP candidate.” Russell Scanlon
“Only the Republicans would think that enforcing federal election law is cheating and intimidating.” John Cook
“Isn’t that the truth. The rules are for others — not them.” Edwina Gardner
“We watch KRQE every evening. I can’t understand why Mark uses his time spouting off on political issues instead of what he is supposed to do: telling us the weather. Oh wait, he only delivers his weather forecast. Perhaps if he were discussing politics, the Democrats would have a logical argument.” Barry Rabkin
