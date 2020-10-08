Trump letter puts food bank in political pickle, Oct. 7
“Helping needy people with volunteers and a shoestring budget is hard. To see tax resources poured into political advertising is just offensive. Anyone who misses the political thrust of these letters is being willfully ignorant.” John Wilson
“So what is so political about this letter? It basically states that they are committed to helping folks through this, not ‘vote for me.’ ” Pam Walker
“Seems like it would be easy to put stickers on the food boxes explaining that the food bank is nonpartisan and had nothing to do with the letters enclosed in the boxes.” Dan Frazier
