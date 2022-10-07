New study examines military bases' impact on New Mexico labor economy, Oct. 2
"Studies such as this depend on measureables, something that be counted and quantified. Fairly simple when it comes to numbers of dollars, jobs, etc., but much, much harder when you're trying to measure prosperity which can be considered quality of life. The University's Bureau of Business and Economic Research or BBER has produced studies similar to this for local communities. The study done for Las Cruces years ago produced impressive numbers which were construed as progress. But the conclusion was that it was progress without prosperity." Bill Slettom
"It is a sad that an 'economic study,' done under the umbrella of the University of New Mexico, is unable to understand the difference between 'jobs' that occur under government decree (non-market forces) and jobs that occur under market conditions. Sadly, under government decree there is NO Guarantee that the jobs contribute to social well being, and a further analysis is required to determine whether the jobs are productive, or merely transfer (welfare) payments." Erich Kuerschner
"New Mexico's 19th century federal forts bought cattle, etc., but they did not create much of an economy or society. The same is true today. If military bases and nuclear labs were great for economic development, New Mexico would be at the top of the heap, or at least not at the bottom." Greg Mello